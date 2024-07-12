MGB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,558,000 after acquiring an additional 869,404 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.42. 957,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,372,489. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

