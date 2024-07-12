MGB Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Shares of SMH stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,050,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,061,568. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $283.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.65 and a 200 day moving average of $219.75.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

