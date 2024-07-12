MGB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,522,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,428,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,426,000 after buying an additional 683,417 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $71.48. 6,560,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,589. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

