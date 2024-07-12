MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.02. 1,279,368 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.