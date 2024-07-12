MGB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 1,068.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 515.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 72,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PGJ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,419. The stock has a market cap of $138.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $32.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. This is a boost from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

