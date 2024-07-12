MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Trading Down 6.6%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 6,178,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 12,335,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

