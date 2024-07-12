Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 121.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. Mineralys Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $673.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $1,252,786.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,222,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 249,450 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Stories

