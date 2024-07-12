Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $3.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,207,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.60% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

