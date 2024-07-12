monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.83.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.26. 227,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,763. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.84, a P/E/G ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $251.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.80.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $728,521,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in monday.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,781,000 after buying an additional 31,304 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 860,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 782,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,665,000 after acquiring an additional 84,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in monday.com by 33.0% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 415,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,868,000 after acquiring an additional 103,094 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

