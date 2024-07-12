Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.62. 2,335,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.