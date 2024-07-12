Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $65.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,425,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,952. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.