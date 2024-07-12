Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Buys 978,264 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,040,397 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,264 shares during the quarter. CEMEX accounts for about 10.3% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in CEMEX were worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CEMEX by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,007 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CEMEX by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,840,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,407 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Performance

NYSE CX traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,474. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.47.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.24.

View Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.