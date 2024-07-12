Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Australia ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 22,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

