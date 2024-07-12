Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $395.00 to $455.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $420.27.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $443.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $443.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $141,336,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.7% in the second quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

