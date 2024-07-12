Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.82

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.82 and last traded at $179.82, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

Moog Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

(Get Free Report)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.