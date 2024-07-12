Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $179.82

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $179.82 and last traded at $179.82, with a volume of 15 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.29.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
