Morpheus.Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $28.94 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Morpheus.Network token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $28.94 million and $354,683.82 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @mnwsupplychain. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is news.morpheus.network. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is https://reddit.com/r/morpheusnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus.Network (MNW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpheus.Network has a current supply of 47,897,218 with 47,180,013.8588 in circulation. The last known price of Morpheus.Network is 0.61565165 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $335,620.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpheus.network/.”

