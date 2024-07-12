Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires 42,916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.2% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,467,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,361,000 after purchasing an additional 364,890 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 638,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 291,267 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 657,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,466. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

