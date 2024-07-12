Motive Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.58. 9,225,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,910,195. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

