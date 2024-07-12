Motive Wealth Advisors Has $8.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

