Motive Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,845 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,776,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,510,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

