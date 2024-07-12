Motive Wealth Advisors Takes $377,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,087,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,995,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,373. The company has a market capitalization of $323.59 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.