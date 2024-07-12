Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

MPLX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 437,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $43.07.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $704,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Mplx by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

