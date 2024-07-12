MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,170.00

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,170 ($14.99) and last traded at GBX 1,130 ($14.47), with a volume of 35219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,095 ($14.03).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,018.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 916.80. The company has a market cap of £184.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,607.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MS INTERNATIONAL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,809.52%.

About MS INTERNATIONAL

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, and South America. The company operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

