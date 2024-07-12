MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.29.
MTY Food Group Trading Down 1.3 %
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$263.20 million. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
