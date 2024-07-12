Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $471.89 on Monday. Murphy USA has a 52 week low of $282.49 and a 52 week high of $489.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.55.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.80 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $8,949,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

