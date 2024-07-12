National Bankshares Trims DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Target Price to C$17.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC raised their target price on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of DHT.UN stock opened at C$11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.89. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.21 and a 12 month high of C$17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

