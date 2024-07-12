National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $464.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.73 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National CineMedia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National CineMedia by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.