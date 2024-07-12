Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Shares Down 2.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.18. 46,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 84,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEO. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$346.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials Inc. will post 0.3828955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, with a total value of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

