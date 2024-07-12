NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,936 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

