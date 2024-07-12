NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 114.9% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $7,223,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,931 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 271.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,499 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Argus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,334 shares of company stock worth $5,103,798. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

