Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Netflix stock traded down $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $647.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,350,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,818. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $650.34 and its 200-day moving average is $595.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

