Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $750.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $655.92 and last traded at $653.38. Approximately 835,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,884,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $652.75.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $650.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

