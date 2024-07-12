Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

