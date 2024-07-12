New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Gap Up to $11.04

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $11.91. New York Community Bancorp shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 339,845 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 369.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 39,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

