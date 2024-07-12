NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXE. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on shares of NexGen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NXE stock opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.95 and a twelve month high of C$12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.17.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

