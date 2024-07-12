NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Trading 2.5% Higher

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.46 and last traded at C$20.46. 7,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 47,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.96.

NEXON Stock Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.25.

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.