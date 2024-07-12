NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut NextEra Energy Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $382,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.9% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,817 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.4% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 574.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,722 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

