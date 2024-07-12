Nexum 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20,520.99 (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $92.00 million and approximately $20,520.99 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Nexum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

