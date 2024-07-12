NFT Market Cap Tops $683,556.13 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.49 or 1.00008837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00069295 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

