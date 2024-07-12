NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $71.67 and a one year high of $123.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NIKE from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

