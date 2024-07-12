Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 3,255 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

