Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price target on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noram Lithium Stock Performance

Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. Noram Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

About Noram Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.