Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$2.07 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$2.07 price target on Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Noram Lithium Stock Performance
Noram Lithium stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$22.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. Noram Lithium has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.21.
About Noram Lithium
