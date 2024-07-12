Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $89.32

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.32 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 287798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.42.

Northern Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

