Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sezzle alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Sezzle

Sezzle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SEZL opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.96 million and a PE ratio of 36.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sezzle will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sezzle

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at $35,807,688.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $2,048,740.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,873 shares in the company, valued at $35,807,688.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,432 shares of company stock worth $6,006,005. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.