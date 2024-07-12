NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $180.00 at KeyCorp

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.29.

NVIDIA Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock worth $446,110,085. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

