NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was up 1.3% on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $170.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $130.33 and last traded at $129.01. Approximately 74,829,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 468,078,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.15.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in NVIDIA by 810.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,271,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,145,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 846.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 7,870,267 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $972,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,650 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

