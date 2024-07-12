Oasis Network (ROSE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.55 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $524.59 million and $16.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.39 or 0.05385213 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00043948 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001972 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07835182 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $18,015,735.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

