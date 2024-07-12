Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.35. 2,729,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,873,176. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

