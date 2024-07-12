Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $61.14 and last traded at $61.42. 824,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,858,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after buying an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

