Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 685,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,322,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 21.39 and a quick ratio of 21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,055,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 6,653,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,544,000 after acquiring an additional 583,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 381,810 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

